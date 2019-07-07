For every happening around the world, Apna News Aayega has its own hilarious spin to it: Abhilash Thapliyal

The versatile and charming Abhilash Thapliyal is giving the nation a much needed dose of laughter with his hilarious and quirky character, Khalbali Rashid Khan on Sony SAB’s short format comedy show, Apna News Aayega. Abhilash, who is one of the anchors of the show alongside Chhavi Pandey aka Chulbuli Pandey shared that he was thrilled when he was approached for Apna News Aayega. Talking about what made him choose this unique project, Abhilash shared, “On television no concept like Apna News Aayega has been explored before. The show is really quirky in nature and has satire which makes this sketch comedy show really special. We talk about the most relevant topics and give our own humourous ‘tadka’ to it.”

Abhilash who essays the character of Khalbali Rashid Khan on the show shared that the only two characters who are constant in all the episodes are the anchors and they have their own story. He said, “The anchors, Chulbuli Pandey and Khalbali Rashid Khan have their own chemistry. My character has a huge crush on Chulbuli and is always on a quest to impress her by making each news exclusive and loud. The characters have been curated with enough details for them to stand out ontheir own and yet together they weave the plot into one episode.” When enquired about his association with Sony SAB, Abhilash said that a show like Apna News Aayega is the perfect match with a channel like Sony SAB which is known for its light hearted humour. Sharing his take on the comedy these days, Abhilash said, “Apna News Aayega while being a comedy show, is also infotainment which doesn’t dwell on double meaning comedy. It is crisp, relevant and a show that can be enjoyed with the family. All these qualities make the show really versatile.”

This recently launched comedy show has roped in some phenomenal artists from the industry. When asked about the dynamics they all share, Abhilash responded with much enthusiasm, “I know most of the artists in the show and it’s always a new experience on the sets where I’d find the gag artists dressed as a certain personality for the day and we end up playing the ‘guess the artist’ game. The beauty of the entire cast, apart from everyone being really talented, is the professionalism between artists. I don’t get to spend enough time with the other artists but Chhavi and I really enjoy our time with them during the shoots.” He recalled one of the instances where Chhavi started delivering Abhilash’s opening line and such goof ups is what keeps the vibe on the sets really light and positive. He added, “Such goof ups tells us how concerned the artist is even about their co-star’s lines and we have the totally synced timing while shooting. She and her character – Chulbuli Pandey bring an entirely new Bhojpuri flavour to the show.”