Every home should have a fire extinguisher: Tannaz after fire breaks out at her home

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at television couple Tannaz and Bhakhtyar Irani’s home when they were asleep. The incident took place yesterday, but fortunately, timely intervention brought the situation under control.

It was their househelp who woke them up from their sleep, and Bhakhtyar worked relentlessly for 45 minutes to bring the fire down.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, Tannaz said to Bombay Times, “Bhakhtyar and I were sleeping in our room, when our househelp called me from the children’s room, inquiring about the power cut. I asked Bhakhtyar to look into it and within a few minutes of him stepping out, I heard him scream. He is not the one to panic easily. So, I rushed out, and was shocked to see fire in the passage. There were huge flames and smoke reaching inside the house. Fortunately, our neighbour helped us diffuse it by using blankets and kitchen napkins. Bhakhtyar was a real-life hero; he managed to bring the fire down after working relentlessly for 45 minutes. Thankfully, the fire brigade and police also came in time.”

This incident taught a big lesson to the couple. The actress further said to the daily, “This has been a big lesson for us. Every home should have a fire extinguisher. Now, we don’t have power supply, and I have sent the kids and dog to my mother-in-law’s home, which is close by, to catch up on some sleep.”