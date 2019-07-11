News

Everybody deserve a second chance: Awez Darbar supports TikTok fame Faisal Shaikh and Team 07

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar already reported about TikTok fame Faisal Shaikh and Team 07 posting a video that allegedly promoted violence in reference to Jharkhand’s Tabrez’s mob-lynching case.

The video went viral, and a lot of people started criticizing it, because of which the video was taken down from TikTok. Moreover, Faisal Shaikh and Team 07’s TikTok accounts have been suspended. However, the team immediately apologized for hurting people's sentiments.

Awez Darbar, who is also a TikTok star, posted a message supporting Team 07. He insisted that Team 07 should get another chance.

Have a look at what he posted.

Well, only time will tell if TikTok will restore Team 07’s account.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

