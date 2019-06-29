Everyone has a past, and that is none of my concern: Garima Jain's fiancé Raahul Gautam Sarraf

MUMBAI: The gossip mills seem to be working overtime these days!

Sometime ago, we reported that Garima Jain had ‘dumped’ Vivian Dsena and that she was going around telling her friends that she 'can’t bear him any longer' and that she 'is quitting Shakti because of him'. However, her mother came on board to clarify that Garima and Vivian were never in a relationship with Vivian. In fact, she considered him her ‘Rakhi’ brother, but it was Vivian who suggested that they remain friends.

However, we spotted a status update by Garima mentioning that she is engaged to a diamond merchant by the name of Raahul Gautam Sarraf. He is the director of a company called Quatrre C and belongs to London. He has recently moved to Mumbai.

Garima dated the life event on her social media to 13th June this year and had all her industry friends congratulating her on her timeline.

In a conversation with a media publication, Garima even admitted that she was not involved with anyone.

We had an exclusive conversation with Raahul, and he shared the details of how they met, fell head over heels in love, and their future plans.

He averred, 'We met through a matrimonial website, and I met Garima’s mother first. She liked me and suggested I meet Garima. You wouldn’t believe that we spoke on the phone at 2 PM in the afternoon, and we connected so well that we met that evening itself. After a three-hour meeting, we were still talking all night. We plan to get married by the end of this year. For work purposes, I used to travel very frequently. I used to spend four months in America and four months in London, but now I will spend more time in Mumbai and call this city my home.'

With regard to Garima’s career and her ‘rumoured’ past relationship, Raahul mentioned that it is Garima’s choice and that she can continue acting. He does not belong to the traditional school of thought that women should not work post marriage.

About her past, Raahul stated, 'Garima has denied all the speculations and put rumours to rest. I would just say that everyone has a past, and that is none of my concern. All that matters to me is our present and our future together. Every day, you evolve and become a better personality and human being.'

We wish Garima and Raahul all the best for their new life and congratulate them on their togetherness!