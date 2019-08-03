Evil Suraiya instigates Noor to separate Azaan and Shaira in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Colors' fascinating new launch Bahu Begum is seeing a heartbreaking track where Noor wants to separate Shaira from Azaan.



It was earlier seen that Noor turns revengeful when she realizes that the fire in which her mother and to-be husband were killed broke out due to Shaira’s carelessness. Shaira accepts the blame, while Azaan tries to save her saying that it was an accident.



Noor proves Shaira to be a murderer, and Azaan is also helpless, as all the evidence points to her.



In the upcoming episode, Suraiya instigates Noor by claiming that Shaira is responsible for Yasmeen and Faiz's death.



Noor is also furious when she hears about Azaan and Suraiya's chadar rasam.



She is now determined to kill Shaira. However, she fails. Thus, she plans to separate Shaira from Azaan.



Noor compels Shaira to divorce Azaan and get her married to him.



Will Noor succeed? Stay tuned to know.