Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Akashdeep Saigal booked for beating a rickshaw driver

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 5 contestant and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Akashdeep Saigal physically assaulted a rickshaw driver named Ayub.

It happened so that when Ayub called Akashdeep for driving on the wrong side of the road, he yelled back at him saying, “Yeh hamara road hai.”

Akashdeep was accompanied by two of his relatives. Akash apparently got out of the car with his relatives and started beating the driver.

Akashdeep stays near the spot where the incident occurred.

The driver was beaten severely and was hospitalized in Baba Hospital.

What do you think about Akashdeep Saigal?

An FIR was lodged against the TV actor in Bandra Police Station.

Here’s the copy of the FIR.