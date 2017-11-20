Juhi Parmar, winner of Bigg Boss season 5 has her favorite this season already & the Shani star roots for Hina Khan calling her the strongest contestant.

For the contestants & outsiders alike, Hina Khan has been touted to be one of the smartest contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss this season & the Yeh Rishta star has found humongous support from her peers who are appreciating the real Hina Khan.

Juhi Parmar had her game strong bringing home the trophy & the prize money & the actress was appreciated for not being a silent player & voicing her opinion. Juhi talks about her favorite, 'I really like the way Hina is conducting herself, she doesn't mince her words & calls a spade a spade, she is very strong mentally & depicting today's strong woman.'

You can love her, hate her but definitely cannot ignore her.