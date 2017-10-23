Thapki Pyar Ki actress, Jigyasa Singh has always been in the news for the off-screen camaraderie she shares with her co-stars, specially Sehban Azim. The two are not just good co-stars who strike a great chemistry on-screen but are also good friends on a personal level.

Jigyasa definitely looks cute and this picture from her travel diaries in Kashmir makes her look endearing!

Take a look at the picture below –

As she took to social media to share this photograph, Jigyasa’s ex co-star Sehban Azim passed an adorable comment stating - Hahahaha who's this kashmiri kid?!!

Jjigyasa replied to his comment - @sehban_azim hahahha I knew, you would comment this indeed I so look like a small baby

Sehban further replied to her - hahahaaha couldn't stop myself from commenting... but yaa a cute one!!!

Isn’t that cute?