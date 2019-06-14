Ex contestant Anup Jalota to co-host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan?

MUMBAI: Ever since it was announced that Bigg Boss is returning with season thirteen, there have been many reports and speculations. There have been speculations about the celebs who might participate in the show, release date etc. Now, according to the latest media reports, Anup Jalota, who entered the house last season with Jasleen Matharu, might co-host Season 13.



Anup Jalota told Hindi Rush that not only will he be a part of Bigg Boss Season 13 but he might also co-host the show with Salman Khan. Well, this might sound shocking to many, but given how we did see ex-contestants become a part of the show last season, this season, we might see Anup Jalota join in.



Bigg Boss 13 will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition. The show will reportedly start airing from September 29.