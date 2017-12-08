Hot Downloads

Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ex-contestant Sshivani Durgah calls Vikas- Shilpa FAKE & DEMONIC; supports Hina

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2017 04:32 PM

Bigg Boss 11 has been creating buzz quite strongly. However one strange thing, we have realised this season is, every other celebrity who was earlier a part of the show has been voicing their opinions aggresively. Social media has become the mini BB war house. If the war inside the house isn’t enough then there’s more drama outside already.

Sshivani Durgah who was touted to be the next Swami Om in the house was a disappointment this season. The tantric entered the house with much expectations however she departed the house soon quite early. In the house, Sshivani was close to TV actress Hina Khan and seems even after coming out of the house, she is still rooting of her best friend.

In a video that was doing the rounds on social media, Sshivani Durgah called Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta fake. Durgah also went ahead to tag Shilpa as Demonic. She also asked her followers to keep supporting Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani.

Well this video surely comes out a little shocking keeping in mind the way Sshivani used to be inside the BB house. She never raised her voice and opinions this firmly inside the mansion.

Here’s the video that we are talking about. Have a look.

Shocking isn’t it? In this war whom are you supporting? Comment below whom you guys are rooting for. Meanwhile keep reading TellyChakkar or you’ll miss major developments from the TV industry.

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 11, Sshivani Durgah, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top