Ex-contestant Sshivani Durgah calls Vikas- Shilpa FAKE & DEMONIC; supports Hina

Bigg Boss 11 has been creating buzz quite strongly. However one strange thing, we have realised this season is, every other celebrity who was earlier a part of the show has been voicing their opinions aggresively. Social media has become the mini BB war house. If the war inside the house isn’t enough then there’s more drama outside already.

Sshivani Durgah who was touted to be the next Swami Om in the house was a disappointment this season. The tantric entered the house with much expectations however she departed the house soon quite early. In the house, Sshivani was close to TV actress Hina Khan and seems even after coming out of the house, she is still rooting of her best friend.

In a video that was doing the rounds on social media, Sshivani Durgah called Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta fake. Durgah also went ahead to tag Shilpa as Demonic. She also asked her followers to keep supporting Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani.

Well this video surely comes out a little shocking keeping in mind the way Sshivani used to be inside the BB house. She never raised her voice and opinions this firmly inside the mansion.

Here’s the video that we are talking about. Have a look.

Ye dekho mata ji ne apni mayawi shakti se pta kiya hai ki shilpa ji or vikas dono fake h

Koi inn dono ko support na karo nhi to ye shraap de dengi

shukar karo ki ye pehle he #bb se bahar aa gayi or bach gayi nahi to ye swami om se kamm nhi

hOm swamini pic.twitter.com/9kxZVj4Ag0 — Mannat Verma (@MannatVerma6) December 8, 2017

Shocking isn't it? In this war whom are you supporting?