THIS EX-jodi will be the HIGHEST scorer in first episode of Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 has kept the audience curious to know what the upcoming episode is set to unfold. Given the theme of this season, audience can’t wait for the episode to go on air.



For the uninitiated, Nach Baliye 9 features not just real life couples, but also ex-couples. The grand premiere last week saw Salman entertaining the audience along with the host Maniesh Paul. It turned out to be a dhamakedaar opening episode wherein several celebs got together to reveal the jodis .



With the show kick-started recently, the competitors are working hard to hone their craft. Now, every competition witnesses some contestants doing fantastic and scoring awesome scores. So, even before we see the contestants shake a leg on screen, we bring you an update on which jodi will walk away with the highest score for the week. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the highest scorers will be ex-lovers Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic. The duo will impress the judges with their dance moves and earn the maximum score in the very first episode.



Are you excited for the upcoming episode?