THIS EX-jodi will be the HIGHEST scorer in first episode of Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 has kept the audience curious to know what the upcoming episode is set to unfold. Given the theme of this season,
For the uninitiated, Nach Baliye 9 features
With the show kick-started recently, the competitors are working hard to hone their craft. Now, every competition witnesses some contestants doing fantastic and scoring awesome scores. So, even before we see the contestants shake a leg on screen, we bring you an update on which
Are you excited for the upcoming episode?
Who wore the shift dress better?
What outfit does Ashi Singh look best in?
Add new comment