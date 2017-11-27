Ex-Lovers Karan and Kamya share the same thought on Hina

Bigg Boss 11 is not turning out to be quite rewarding for the TV diva Hina Khan. This year Khan has been receiving most flak not just from the inmates but also from the audience watching it. Even Salman Khan has questioned her hypocrisy from time to time. If the housemates and the host were not enough, even the audiences watching the show have joined the anti-Hina movement.

In the past we have seen ex-contestant Kishwer Merchant lashing out at the TV bahu for her insensitive comments. The next to join was ex-winner Gauahar Khan. Gauahar not just slammed Hina once but on many occasions on Twitter. She even got into a brawl with Hina’s good friend Rohan Mehra.

Karan Patel was the next to condemn Hina for her hypocritical nature. He even went ahead to post -#YehGhatiyapakyakehlatahai. Post the tweet, Karan also got into a tiff with Hina’s lover Rocky Jaiswal. The brawl escalated further and there was a clear winner in the fight.

The latest to have joined the league of anti-Hina is Kamya Punjabi. The bold and cool Kamya has never stopped herself from putting her point across. Karan Patel’s ex- Kamya, this time shares the same thought with him.

If you remember, Karan shared a video of Hina Khan’s hypocrisy to prove his point which also went viral. Kamya agreeing to the same point shared the same video and took a direct dig at Sher Khan (as Hina is called by her followers).

Here take a look at what Kamya has to say.

Here is what Karan shared in his Tweet

Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies pic.twitter.com/NAuelbv5Wq — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

It will be interesting to see how will things take a turn when Hina Khan will come out of the BB house.