Hot Downloads

Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Sahil Uppal

One night stands are not my cup of tea: Sahil Uppal

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ex on-screen lovers Mihika-Mihir reunite in Boston

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2017 05:05 PM

It is a rare co-incidence to bump into your close friends in a country far from home, and if that happens, you’re sure to be filled with excitement!

It so happened that former television actress Mihika Verma who has settled in the US post her marriage bumped into her ex co-star Raj Singh Arora and his girlfriend Pooja Gor in Boston.

Mihika and Raj played lovers Mihika Iyer and Mihir Arora in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Mihika went on to quit the show last year, and decided to get married to US based NRI Anand Kapai.

Both Pooja and Mihika posted selfies on their Instagram accounts that clearly show how happy they were to meet each other:

The incredibles

A post shared by mihika varma (@mihikavarma1) on

When you meet your own in a far off land...!!

A post shared by Pooja A Gor (@ppgor09) on

Bubbly actress Pooja and talented actor Raj have been dating for almost seven years since they first met on the sets of horror show ‘Koi Aane Ko Hai’.

Pooja  recently joined Raj for her birthday celebrations as he was holidaying in the US.

The duo made sure to catch up with Mihika and her hubby and had a great time reuniting!

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mihika Verma, Raj Singh Arora, Pooja Gor, Anand Kapai, Koi aane ko hai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top