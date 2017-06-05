Ex on-screen lovers Mihika-Mihir reunite in Boston

It is a rare co-incidence to bump into your close friends in a country far from home, and if that happens, you’re sure to be filled with excitement!

It so happened that former television actress Mihika Verma who has settled in the US post her marriage bumped into her ex co-star Raj Singh Arora and his girlfriend Pooja Gor in Boston.

Mihika and Raj played lovers Mihika Iyer and Mihir Arora in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Mihika went on to quit the show last year, and decided to get married to US based NRI Anand Kapai.

Both Pooja and Mihika posted selfies on their Instagram accounts that clearly show how happy they were to meet each other:

The incredibles A post shared by mihika varma (@mihikavarma1) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

When you meet your own in a far off land...!! A post shared by Pooja A Gor (@ppgor09) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Bubbly actress Pooja and talented actor Raj have been dating for almost seven years since they first met on the sets of horror show ‘Koi Aane Ko Hai’.

Pooja recently joined Raj for her birthday celebrations as he was holidaying in the US.

The duo made sure to catch up with Mihika and her hubby and had a great time reuniting!