Excited to play a ghost in Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot: Sarita Joshi

One of the finest theatre and character actors, Sarita Joshi is back and this time in an all new avatar. The actor who is known for her powerhouse performances will be seen essaying the titular role in &TV’s upcoming comedy show Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot.

Her character, Bakula, is that of a dominating and perfectionist woman who is the sole decision-maker of the family. An interesting turn of events leads to Bakula finding herself somewhere between heaven and hell and thus begins her journey from the ‘other side’.



Speaking about the same, Sarita Joshi said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this project as the concept of the show is very unique. For the first time, I will be seen playing a ghost on television, which in itself is a fun experience. As an actor I have always looked out for challenging roles and Bakula Bua is one such character. I love experimenting with my roles and I am sure our new show will instantly connect with the audience.