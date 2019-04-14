Excited to play a negative character for the first time: Krishna Mukherjee on joining Naagin 3

MUMBAI: TV actress Krishna Mukherjee, who is now better known as Aaliya from Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, is set to spread her charm in another popular and top rated show, Naagin 3.

TellyChakkar was the first to report about the actress entering the show as the negative lead

(Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/krishna-mukherjee- roped-colors-naagin-3-190407 ).

Krishna will be seen playing Hukum (Nikitin Dhir) and Vishakha’s (Anita Hassanandani) daughter.

On joining the cast of Naagin 3, the actress told us, “It is the first time that I am playing a negative character on TV. Although initially I wasn’t keen on playing a negative role, but then I was been told I should experiment with different types of roles. Since Naagin is a supernatural show, I am looking forward to see myself in a different look.”

In addition to Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, Naagin 3 will also see her playing Anita’s daughter. To this, she shared, “When I got to know I laughed about it. It is interesting that I am again playing her daughter in a show. It is always fun to work with Anita and I am excited to shoot with Naagin 3 team.”