News

Excited to play Radha Bai in Peshwa Bajirao: Rajeshwari Sachdev

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 06:38 PM

Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev will be replacing actress Anuja Sathe in the TV show "Peshwa Bajirao" post leap.

The TV show will soon take a leap with fresh faces to essay the central characters, read a statement.

Rajeshwari was approached for the role of Radha Bai (earlier essayed by Anuja) to give the character a more mature look in the period drama show post the leap of the show.

"Yes I will be playing the character of Radha Bai in Peshwa Bajirao post the leap on the show. My association with Sphereorigin goes a long way back when Varun and I both were in Sphere Origin's first production after which we got married. I have been offered the role of Radha Bai. The shoot is yet to begin and I am really looking forward to being part of their show," Rajeshwari said.

(Source: IANS)

