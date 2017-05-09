Hot Downloads

News

Excited to star opposite Barun in 'Iss Pyaar...': Shivani Tomar

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2017 06:57 PM

Actress Shivani Tomar is looking forward to playing the lead character opposite actor Barun Sobti in the upcoming show "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3".

The third season of the Star Plus show will mark the return of Barun on television after a five-year break. Though he will return to the show, the same can't be said about his former co-star Sanaya Irani.

The audience will get to see a fresh pair of Barun and Shivani. 

Shivani said in a statement: "Yes, I will be playing the lead in the third season of 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3' opposite Barun Sobti. I am really excited about the show and my character. It's very different and I am really looking forward to the journey."

(Source: IANS)

