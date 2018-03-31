Excited to work with Shashi Sumeet again: Ankit Bathla on joining Tu Sooraj...

Mumbai: Now that Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) have parted ways Star Plus' Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) will witness a new entry opposite Kanak.

The actor roped in to spice up the drama and add an edge of romance to the love saga is none other than Ankit Bathla.

Ankit will play the role of Akshay and will be introduced as Arpita's brother in the show.

Since Uma has broken chords with Kanak, Bhabho will now persuade Kanak to meet Akshay. While Kanak will be resistant at first, she will eventually fall for Akshay.

Ankit confirmed the news to TellyChakkar stating, “This is the second time I am associating with Shashi Sumeet Productions after Haar Jeet. Today was my first day at shoot and I am really excited to see how my character shapes up in the show. “

Ankit was last seen in Thapki Pyaar Ki on Colors.

Is this the end of Uma and Kanak's love story? Or is Tu Sooraj... moving towards projecting a love triangle? Only time will tell!