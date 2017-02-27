Exciting twists ahead in Star Plus’ Dil Bole Oberoi

Marriage tracks on TV duly fill the entertainment quotient.

With viewers still trying to come in terms with Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) wedding, it would be time for another wedding.

Star Plus’ first spin off Dil Bole Oberoi will see some dramatic twists in the coming days.

The Four Lions drama, as reported will see Omkara getting married to Gauri in order to save her from Kaali (Rahul Dev). And post that Kali and his goons will go on to attack Omkara.

Wanting to get away from all the mayhem, Omkara will decide to leave and would rush to the airport. And lo behold, right out of the scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the hero will be seen having a fight on the railway platform with the goons.

And as he would be about to be stabbed, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will make an entry (out of nowhere) and save his younger brother.

All’s well that ends well.

But wait wait...there’s another interesting twist waiting.

While Shivaay and Omkara will board the train, Gauri will also jump on to be with Omakara. But sadly she will miss meeting him once in Mumbai and would be left helpless and clueless in the new city.

Will Omkara manage to know about Gauri being in Mumbai near him? Will Gauri manage to reach Omkara?

Gear up for the popcorn masala tracks ahead!

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exciting stuffs!