Exclusive: Ayaz Ahmed to make a comeback on television with a horror show

It was not long ago that we reported about Sphere Origins bringing a new show on Discovery JEET.

Titled Rural Myths, the project is a horror episodic show and will tentatively feature 13 different stories. We also mentioned about MTV Splitsvilla 3 winner, Parag Chadha doing an episode for which he was shooting in Kashmir.

And now, Rural Myths will feature yet another episode from the snowclad location with the Do Dil Ek Jaan (Life OK) actor, Ayaz Ahmed.

According to our sources, the unit will soon wind up shooting from Kashmir and shoot their next episode with Niyati Joshi who has done some credible work in the Marathi cinema apart from episodics in the Hindi television space.

We tried reaching out to Ayaz and Niyati, however, they remained unavailable for comment.

