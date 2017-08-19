Star Plus' popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) is known for its gripping twist and turns.

The daily series is leaving no stones unturned to treat the audience with some interesting sequences.

We hear that the upcoming episodes have a lot more in store...

The loyal viewers of the show would be already aware of how Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is pressurising Mohini (Preetika Rao) to stay away from Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal). Kamini is restricting her from meeting Ayaan because, she doesn't want Mohini to suffer the bitter pain of betrayal by any man and go through all of the suffering she went through in the past.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Mohini and Ayaan enacting a play in their theatre group that will indirectly depict their personal equation and conflicts too.

Our source informs us, "Ayaan and Mohini will be seen playing King and Queen in a play. In the play, the queen will be seen telling the king that it is difficult for her to meet him again as her sense of morality is impeding her to do so. In real life this is the same message that she wants to confide in Ayaan."

Interestingly, Mohit and Preetika will be seen donning a royal attire of a king and a queen for this particular sequence.

When we contacted Preetika, she confirmed the development with us and said, "It is fun shooting for this sequence. We are given a royal look and it is quite a different experience as an actor. It feels like I am shooting for a period drama. I hope that the audience will enjoy watching it as well."

We tried reaching out to Mohit as well but he remained busy shooting.

Wow! Are you guys excited for this sequence? We sure are.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.