Exclusive: Mudit Nayar, the new lead in Colors' Devanshi

The search for the male lead is finally over in Colors' Devanshi. The show which started off showing the tussle between a God Woman and a small girl will soon take a generation leap.

And entering the show will be handsome hunk Mudit Nayar as the new male lead.

Mudit Nayar who has been on a hiatus post his stint in &TV's Badii Devrani will play the new generation lead in the show.

As per credible sources, Mudit will be involved in a love triangle with Devanshi and Sakshi.

As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, Swaragini fame Helly Shah will play the grown-up Devanshi while Tere Shehar Main fame Anjum Fakih will essay Sakshi.

With this, Sonali Jaffer and Amir Jaffer's Devanshi will get into an interesting phase with a fresh story line, of course revolving around the God Woman Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey).

