Exclusive: Mudit Nayar, the new lead in Colors' Devanshi

18 Feb 2017 02:20 PM

The search for the male lead is finally over in Colors' Devanshi. The show which started off showing the tussle between a God Woman and a small girl will soon take a generation leap.

And entering the show will be handsome hunk Mudit Nayar as the new male lead.

Yes, this is yet another Tellychakkar.com exclusive...

Mudit Nayar who has been on a hiatus post his stint in &TV's Badii Devrani will play the new generation lead in the show.

As per credible sources, Mudit will be involved in a love triangle with Devanshi and Sakshi.

As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, Swaragini fame Helly Shah will play the grown-up Devanshi while Tere Shehar Main fame Anjum Fakih will essay Sakshi.

With this, Sonali Jaffer and Amir Jaffer's Devanshi will get into an interesting phase with a fresh story line, of course revolving around the God Woman Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey).

We buzzed Mudit but failed to connect with him.

We also buzzed Producer Sonali and the channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

Watch this space for more updates.

