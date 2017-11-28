Hot Downloads

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

'Padmavati'

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Exclusive: Piyush Sahdev denied bail; shifted to Arthur Road Jail

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
28 Nov 2017 12:04 AM

TellyChakkar has been updating you with the latest reports on the Piyush Sahdev rape case.

Now, here comes a path breaking news, something that was absolutely unexpected.

We had earlier reported about Piyush getting a bail on 27 November, however, according to the latest development we have learnt that the actor has been shifted to Arthur Road Jail.

Yes!

According to our sources, “ The Beyhadh actor's first bail plea was rejected and when he filed for the second plea, the court held the same ground. He has been shifted to Authur Road Jail and his family and friends are not allowed to meet him.

The victim was perplexed and refused to say anything because she did not want herself or her family to be dragged into the controversy.”

The authorities at the Versova police station confirmed the news.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates.

Tags > Piyush Sahdev, Rape Controversy, Behadh, Versova Police Station, Arthur Road jail,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top