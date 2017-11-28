Exclusive: Piyush Sahdev denied bail; shifted to Arthur Road Jail

TellyChakkar has been updating you with the latest reports on the Piyush Sahdev rape case.

Now, here comes a path breaking news, something that was absolutely unexpected.

We had earlier reported about Piyush getting a bail on 27 November, however, according to the latest development we have learnt that the actor has been shifted to Arthur Road Jail.

Yes!

According to our sources, “ The Beyhadh actor's first bail plea was rejected and when he filed for the second plea, the court held the same ground. He has been shifted to Authur Road Jail and his family and friends are not allowed to meet him.

The victim was perplexed and refused to say anything because she did not want herself or her family to be dragged into the controversy.”

The authorities at the Versova police station confirmed the news.

