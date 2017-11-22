Salma Agha is one Indian actress who is still remembered for her iconic vocal skills. Her rendition of Dil Ke Armaan made her a star overnight. Following her footsteps is her daughter Zara Khan. Zara who was last seen in Aurangzeb is coming back to the screens with a bang. This time just with her pretty face but also with her beautiful voice. The actress was on a break training on her vocal aspects.

TellyChakkar exclusively has it that Zara has been signed for a new song with an international artist Arian Romal. The hot singer has earlier worked with Pitbull, Calvin Harris, Kesha and few other international artists.

The song has already been recorded but the shoot for the music video is still in process. Arian says he is super happy with how the song has turned out and now the task is getting the video shot.

Post brief inquires TellyChakkar learned that the music video will be a rendition of hit-number Mere Rashke Qamar. Both Zara and Arian have tried to make this reprise version with a different appeal.

On the other hand an elated Zara adds " This song is super special as we had to create a very new feel to it, and I think working with Arian on it really made it happen, I just love how our working styles match so much- fingers crossed hope everyone likes the sound we’ve created"

Arian last worked with Aditya Narayan in his single Hey Girl. While this song will also be Zara’s comeback in front of the camera.