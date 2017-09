Sethji's lead actor Avinash Mishra has already bagged his next TV show.

Sethji which airs on Zee TV will soon bid adieu its viewers while Avinash is all set to impress viewers in 4 Lions's Ishqbaaaz.

According to our sources, Avinash has begun shooting and he has a very important continuing role to play in the drama.

We reached out to Avinash but he remained unavailable to comment.

TellyChakkar.com will keep our readers posted with further development.