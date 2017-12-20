Exclusive: Udaan fame Tasheen Shah to play young Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha

Mythological series Vighnaharta Ganesha is soon going to see a major track that not everyone is aware of. The program which airs on Sony TV has tried to unveil unheard stories from the Ganesha saga through its plotline. According to an insider the makers will soon shift their focus on an uncommon story of Goddess Parvati.

Per the upcoming track, the writers will narrate the story of Parvati (essayed by Akanksha Puri)’s voyage on planet Earth. According to the saga, Goddess Parvati sets her foot on Earth and soon turns a satvik. Not just that, the Goddess also transforms into her childhood avatar.

To portray the young Parvati in the show, the makers have finalised a popular child artist. Tasheen Shah who is best known for her character of Imli in Udaan, has bagged the coveted role. A little birdie informed us, the makers wanted an actress who could resemble Akanksha Puri’s persona in the show. “It was Tasheen’s dimples and smile that bore a resemblance to Puri, helped her to bag the character,” a source claims.

Tasheen has already shot for the promos of the daily and will soon begin shooting. She was last seen participating in comedy reality show Chhote Miyan Dhaakad. Prior to that, Tasheen was also seen in popular TV show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as young Surbhi.

In the upcoming track, Akanksha and Tasheen; both will have a huge role to play. The writer’s will also introduce the demon Mahishasur in the narrative and the story will shift to Maa Durga killing Mahishasur.

We couldn’t reach out to Tasheen till the time of filing the story.