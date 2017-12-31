Exclusive: Vinit Kakar to enter Paramavtar Shree Krishna

&TV's Paramavtar Shree Krishna is all set to witness a new entry.

Vinit Kakar, who has been seen in mythological shows such as Vignaharta Ganesh and is popular for his stint in Sankat Mohan Mahabali Hanuman on Sony TV, has been roped in to play an interesting role in the show.

Sources confirm that he will play a negative character, Kaaliya Naag and will be seen in conflict with Kamsa, played by Manish Wadhwa.

We tried contacting Vinit but he remained unavailable till the time of filing the story.

TellyChakkar wishes Vinit good luck with his stint in Paramavtar Shree Krishna.