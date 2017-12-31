Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Exclusive: Vinit Kakar to enter Paramavtar Shree Krishna

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
31 Dec 2017 02:37 PM

&TV's Paramavtar Shree Krishna is all set to witness a new entry.

Vinit Kakar, who has been seen in mythological shows such as Vignaharta Ganesh and is popular for his stint in Sankat Mohan Mahabali Hanuman on Sony TV,  has been roped in to play an interesting role in the show.

Sources confirm that he will play a negative character,  Kaaliya Naag and will be seen in conflict with Kamsa, played by Manish Wadhwa. 

We tried contacting Vinit but he remained unavailable till the time of filing the story. 

TellyChakkar wishes Vinit good luck with his stint in Paramavtar Shree Krishna. 





Tags > &TV, Paramavtar Shree Krishna, Vinit Kakar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top