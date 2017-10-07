Zubair Khan, one of the commoners of Bigg Boss 11 house has created ruckus since day one of the show. Zubair Khan, who claims to be Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law, got into an ugly fight with Puneesh Sharma on the first day of the show. It all started after Puneesh jumped into a fight and asked Zubair to mind his language in front of the female contestants of the house.

What followed was a war of words with Zubair threatening Puneesh saying,”kaat dalunga”. That’s not all; Zubair also abused Arshi Khan and called her ‘2 Rs’ lady. He crossed all the limits to insult her in front of everyone.

Salman had earlier bashed Zubair left right and centre and had asked him to stop faking his identity. Such an attitude was donned by the superstar because of Zubair’s behaviour towards his housemates.

However, what followed next will leave you in shock. TellyChakkar.com exclusively brings to you that Zubair who could not really digest Salman’s words attempted suicide on the show by popping some pills.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more such exciting updates