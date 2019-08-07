Expect the unexpected from the 25 years leap on Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s widely acclaimed historical fiction show, Tenali Rama is gearing towards a major leap of 25 years. The show that has won viewers’ hearts by reviving the ancient tales and anecdotes of the legendary scholar and poet Tenali Rama, also introduced Rama’s (Krishna Bharadwaj) adorable yet mischievous son, Bhaskar who is nurtured by Rama as a dutiful father. Rama gradually bestows all his learnings while consistently pampering Bhaskar with fatherly love as will be seen in this exciting leap.

Here’s a sneak peek for the viewers on what to expect from ‘Tenali Rama’ post the much anticipated leap:

1.Double the dose of wit and humour

Krishna Bharadwaj, who has charmed the viewers with an exceptional portrayal of Pandit Ramakrishna, will be playing a double role. Along with Rama, he will be playing the role of his grown-up son, Bhaskar. It will be exciting to watch how the mischievous young Bhaskhar has grown up to be and where Bhaskar’s footsteps, along with his wit and intelligence lead him to, in Vijayanagar.

2.New faces to enter the show

The 25-year leap on Tenali Rama will bring forward some new faces who will be essaying the role of some prominent characters in the show. Immensely talented actor, Shakti Anand, will be portraying the character of the great King Krishnadevaraya while renowned artist, Vishwajeet Pradhan will be seen in a negative role.

3.Revamped looks

While all the characters’ appearances prior to the leap were beautifully aligned with their personalities and role in the story, this leap brings an entire new set of looks for each character by taking the richness and authenticity of the attires to the next level. Krishna Bharadwaj will be undergoing significant transformations for his much-awaited dual role as his son on the show. The remaining cast of the show will also be going through some major facelift.

4.Vijayanagar changes

The very city where the exciting tales of Pandit Ramakrishna unfurled, governed by the honest King, Krishnadevaraya, will witness a rather significant transformation. The viewers will no longer get to see the familiar lanes of the city or the lavish darbaar. The look and feel of this prosperous city will see a major shift.

5.Tathacharya’s new avatar

The mischievous Tathacharya, the head priest of the darbaar aka Rajguru, lived up to everyone’s expectations of being the perfect rival and trouble maker in the show. The leap will bring forth his new avatar. While this change remains unknown, it will be exciting to watch how the comic yet wicked arch-rival entertains the viewers in the upcoming leap.

6.Amma’s making a comeback but…

Amma, Pandit Ramakrishna’s mother, is not alive in the show but the leap brings her back in a rather unique way. She continues to grace the show with her mime acts but as a ghost. She would keep guiding Bhaskar in her own ways while adding a healthy dose of laughter in our lives.

Are you already intrigued for Tenali Rama – Bhaskar Adhyaay?