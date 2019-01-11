FACE-OFF: Hina Khan v/s Urvashi Dholakia in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagi Kii has kept the audience hooked to watching Prerna and Anurag’s budding romance in the show. Essayed by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the actors have managed to enact beautifully and as the story has shaped up so far, Hina Khan’s entry as Komolika and her ‘tashan’ with Prerna is the hottest thing on television!We cannot wait to see how Hina Khan brings alive the ‘vampiness’ of Komolika on-screen like the one portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia! But so far, we think that she has pretty much justified the role, at least to say so...Now there is no doubt that TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has single-handedly revolutionized Indian soaps. Vamps tend to be sly, beautiful, vindictive, greedy and ‘modern’, in stark contrast with the moralistic protagonist against whom they battle. Komolika was the main antagonist of the show who managed to keep the audience charmed by her ‘latkas and jhatkas’ and for Urvashi, her practice of Bharatnatyam helped her ace the role.In this case, Hina Khan too manages to pull off the loud and garish personality which is at the extreme end of the moral spectrum. After all, what’s a show without a vamp wrecking havoc in the life of people who are genuinely in love and have good morals. How boring would be the show if we were to see a couple go through no problems at all!Hina quite aces at getting the fashion sense from Urvashi as well largely ethnic, Komolika’s on-screen presence was as grand and imposing as possible, with a uniquely modern ethnic fashion style and catchy background music. The creatives have made sure to captivate the audience by its catchy tune.

From her changing hairstyles to her love of sensual sarees, daring saree blouses, loud make-up and elaborate jewellery, every aspect of her look caught the imagination of the public. For now, we haven’t seen much of Komolika but we hope to see her bring the charm of what Urvashi spread to life in Kasautii Zindagii Kii.Is Hina able to charm the audience as Urvashi did in Kasautii..? Drop in your views in the comment section below!