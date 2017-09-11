The revamped Star Bharat has already started working on strengthening their viewership. With an interesting lineup of shows, the channel is all set to give a tough competition to other GEC’s.

TellyChakkar.com has some exclusive scoop on Star Bharat’s new show. We have learnt that Fireworks Productions is soon coming up with a new program for the channel.

According to a reliable source, the upcoming show will be yet another cop drama after the very famous CID, that is still aired on Sony TV. The production house which earlier made a supernatural crime series Shapath for Star Bharat’s old edition Life OK is all set to come up with an all new police TV drama, tentatively titled Chase for the same channel.

The makers of the project have roped in TV actor Fahad Ali as the male lead. This will be the Balika Vadhu actor’s comeback on the small screen. Fahad is best known for his character in Channel V’s The Buddy Project and has been off-screen since quite some time now.

Apart from Fahad, Splitsvilla’s alleged winner Divya Agarwal has also signed the dotted line to be a part of the show. If this series comes to pass, it would mark her debut in a fiction show. Soon, she will also be seen in an item song along with Kunal Roy Kapoor in his next film.

Apparently the cast would start shooting for the pilot on 28 September.

We contacted Fahad to confirm his presence in the show. He replied, “Nothing is concrete as of now. I’m indeed in talks with the makers but it has not been finalised.”

It is said that the show has postponed since quite a long time and it will only be shown the green signal once the channel heads approve the pilot.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the team good luck!