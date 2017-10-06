Child artist, dancer and actor Faisal Khan who is currently competing for the Champions trophy on Remo Dsouza's newly launched star plus show Champions, recently hurt his leg whilst in the midst of performing a dance number.

Faisal and Vaishnavi were dancing to Bang Bang in the battlei, when Faisal lost his balance and happened to hit his leg hard on the floor! But the boy didn't stop his dance mid-way even though he was in absolute pain, but infact completed the entire act and then went off stage.

Says a source close to the show,"Faisal had hurt his leg quite badly in the midst of the performance, but the boy made it a point to complete the act and not stop in between inspite of the pain! At first nobody realized he had hurt himself, but when the judges Terrence, Remo and Merzi saw him all uneasy they were shocked at how he had completed the entire act, and quite impressed too! He was given some physiotheraphy , injections and medical treatment by the doctors, but went ahead with rehearsals and preparing for the next day's act too which was very well appreciated by everyone."