Faisal Khan received a 'Sallu-bhai' special gift on his 18th birthday

14 Feb 2018 06:00 PM

Mumbai: Young dancing sensation and actor Faisal Khan who began his journey in the industry when he was little recently celebrated his 18th birthday and amidst all the gifts pouring in, received the most thoughtful gift from his parents. 

Faisal Khan's parents gifted him a brand new Being Human bicycle & the Maharana Pratap actor couldn't be happier. 

The young star has matured into a fine adult and has been doing dance shows across the world post his winning streak in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhlaja'. He has become a fitness freak off late and has looked after his physique pretty well. 

What do you think of Faisal Khan?

The cycle is definitely a thoughtful gift and we might get to see the actor on the streets more often now.

