News

Faisal Raises The Bar Higher On Nach Baliye Season 9

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 09:15 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Faisal Khan had started his career from the stage of dance and is known to be one of the best that exists in our industry. Faisal after having won two dance reality shows is back on stage this time around dancing with his baliye Muskaan.  The duo has already been scoring perfect marks consistently and has been one to watch out for on the show as they have made a permanent space for themselves in the Hi-Five zone.  

We are still not over the last weeks performance which included high level emotions with the theme of growing old together and here they are they to drive us crazy with their next performance which is going to be a delightful treat for the viewers.

As per sources, "Faisaan is going to play with the LED and the whole act will be full of amazing graphics.  The twist in the tale is that the duo will be doing the entire performance lying down on the floor.

The judges were so mesmerized by the performance that Raveena Tandon declared that this had to be the best act on Nach Baliye Season 9!

Tags > Faisal Khan, consistently, LED, amazing graphics, Muskaan, Nach Baliye,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days