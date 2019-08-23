Faisal Raises The Bar Higher On Nach Baliye Season 9

MUMBAI: Actor Faisal Khan had started his career from the stage of dance and is known to be one of the best that exists in our industry. Faisal after having won two dance reality shows is back on stage this time around dancing with his baliye Muskaan. The duo has already been scoring perfect marks consistently and has been one to watch out for on the show as they have made a permanent space for themselves in the Hi-Five zone.



We are still not over the last weeks performance which included high level emotions with the theme of growing old together and here they are they to drive us crazy with their next performance which is going to be a delightful treat for the viewers.



As per sources, "Faisaan is going to play with the LED and the whole act will be full of amazing graphics. The twist in the tale is that the duo will be doing the entire performance lying down on the floor.



The judges were so mesmerized by the performance that Raveena Tandon declared that this had to be the best act on Nach Baliye Season 9!