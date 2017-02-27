Faisal Rashid turns 'chaiwala' on set

Actor Faisal Rashid, the lead actor of "Har Mard Ka Dard", says he is a tea lover and even treats everyone on the show's set by making tea.



"Yes, I made chai (tea) for the whole unit. Being a tea lover, I am very particular about my masala tea. So every day I only end up making it for myself and sometimes for others with lemongrass, ginger, cardamom, mint leaves in it," Rashid said in a statement.



"Har Mard Ka Dard", aired on Life OK, also features Jinal Belani and Vaishali Thakkar among others.

(Source: IANS)