Faisal Rashid turns 'chaiwala' on set

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 06:26 PM

Actor Faisal Rashid, the lead actor of "Har Mard Ka Dard", says he is a tea lover and even treats everyone on the show's set by making tea.

"Yes, I made chai (tea) for the whole unit. Being a tea lover, I am very particular about my masala tea. So every day I only end up making it for myself and sometimes for others with lemongrass, ginger, cardamom, mint leaves in it," Rashid said in a statement.

"Har Mard Ka Dard", aired on Life OK, also features Jinal Belani and Vaishali Thakkar among others.

(Source: IANS)

 

