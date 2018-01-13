Faisal, Vaishnavi & Rohan to mentor kids on Zee TV’s DID Li’l Masters 4

Hope you guys are having a great weekend! If not then here we have some exciting news for our TellyChakkar readers to pep up your mood.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news of the much-loved and celebrated kids reality show DID Li’l Masters soon making its way on Zee TV.

Yes, post Dance India Dance season 6, the channel is set to roll out DID Li’l Masters with season 4.

We also exclusively updated about Jay Bhanushali roped in to host the series and famous dancers and choreographers Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande are in talks to judge the above dance reality show. Everybody is well-versed with Dharmesh and Raghav’s bromance in Star Plus’ Dance Plus and Jay’s antics in Dance India Dance. So, if things fall into the place it will be fun to look forward to these ‘crazy’ boys.

Now, TellyChakkar has another development from the show. The famous young dancing stars Faisal Khan, Vaishnavi Patil and Rohan Parkale have joined the gang as mentors.

Faisal and Vaishavi, who were last seen in Dance Champions and DID Lil' Masters Season 2 fame Rohan, will be teachers of the kids and help them to groom.

Great move by channel we must say!

Faizal remained unavailable while we could not get through Vaishnavi and Rohan.

Dance India Dance is the platform, which has given Bollywood and TV industry best of dancers who all are shining in their own careers.

Looks like another history is in the making! What say guys?