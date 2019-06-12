Fake audition calls for Sacred Games Season 3 come to light

MUMBAI: Sacred Games, which aired on Netflix and which was based on Vikram Chanda's novel by the same name, became extremely popular amongst the masses when it released last year in June. The makers are working on another season, which will be available on Netflix later this month.

As the audience is desperately waiting for Sacred Games 2, the third season of the show has already become a hot topic of discussion but, unfortunately, not for the right reasons.

There is an audition scam going on in the name of casting new actors for Sacred Games Season 3. These fake audition calls were being posted on social media since quite a few days.

Well, fortunately, posts popped up on the feed of some prominent members of the film fraternity, and they decided to take action immediately. Casting director Gautam Kishanchandani took to his social media handle and asked everyone to note the phone numbers mentioned in the audition calls and block them.

Talking about the second season, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi, who featured in the first season, will reprise their roles for Sacred Games 2. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the new additions to the cast. Netflix has not announced the date of the launch of Sacred Games 2 but has very often dropped clues that it may stream next month.