Tv News
Fake trending for Shilpa Shinde caught by fans?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2017 10:50 AM

Social media seems to be the most important aspect of Bigg Boss outside the house and it looks like Shilpa's PR team has been indulging in paid trending for the actress!

Recently, Hina Khan's close friend Rocky Jaiswal too was questioned about the same but Rocky denied all rumours and said that he has no reason to indulge in such activities for Hina who is already quite popular with a strong fan following!

This time around, fans on social media are circulating a video which shows fake accounts and influencers being bought to tweet for Shilpa.  These fake accounts have been tweeting for Shilpa to win as well as posts in favor of the actress and bashing other contestants.  

While we are still to know whether this video  is fake or real, the social media is already tizzy with this revelation!

Here's a link to proof:

