Falguni goes MISSING; Niyati threatens Uttaradevi in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa

MUMBAI: Star Bharat show Jiji Maa (Jay Production), a family oriented revenge drama revolving around two sisters Falguni (Tanvi Dogra) and Niyati (Bhavika Sharma) will soon witness some more vicious plans being planted by Uttara (Pallavi Pradhan).

The upcoming sequence will see how the doctor, after the puppet blast gives a big injection to Falguni and she will hug Suyash tightly. After this, Falguni will be seen getting emotional and will miss her mother. Niyati will take her to Uttaradevi to comfort her but Uttaradevi will shrewdly tell Falguni that she should run away.

What do you think of Jiji Maa?

Hurt by Uttaradevi’s words, Falguni will leave the room.

An actor on the condition of anonymity informs, “After this incident, Niyati will search for Falguni but she will be seen nowhere. Assuming that she has left the house (hurt by Uttaradevi’s suggestion), Niyati will barge into Uttaradevi’s room and will warn her. She will threaten Uttaradevi that if anything happens to Falguni she will expose her in front of the police.“