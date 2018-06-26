Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Falguni goes MISSING; Niyati threatens Uttaradevi in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2018 02:44 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat show Jiji Maa (Jay Production), a family oriented revenge drama revolving around two sisters Falguni (Tanvi Dogra) and Niyati (Bhavika Sharma) will soon witness some more vicious plans being planted by Uttara (Pallavi Pradhan). 

The upcoming sequence will see how the doctor, after the puppet blast gives a big injection to Falguni and she will hug Suyash tightly. After this, Falguni will be seen getting emotional and will miss her mother. Niyati will take her to Uttaradevi to comfort her but Uttaradevi will shrewdly tell Falguni that she should run away.

What do you think of Jiji Maa?

Hurt by Uttaradevi’s words, Falguni will leave the room.

An actor on the condition of anonymity informs, “After this incident, Niyati will search for Falguni but she will be seen nowhere. Assuming that she has left the house (hurt by Uttaradevi’s suggestion), Niyati will barge into Uttaradevi’s room and will warn her. She will threaten Uttaradevi that if anything happens to Falguni she will expose her in front of the police.“

Tags > JiJi Maa, Star Bharat, Tanvi Dogra, Pallavi Pradhan, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities who killed the Green Carpet of IIFA...

Celebrities who killed the Green Carpet of IIFA 2018!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

poll

Whom does Jennifer have a better on-screen chemistry with?

Whom does Jennifer have a better on-screen chemistry with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which married couple is your favourite?

Abhinav, Rubina, Shakti, Neha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days