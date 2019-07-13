Families ruin Rohit and Sonakshi’s love to worse in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

MUMBAI : In the daily soap opera of Star Plus, ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’ Rohit and Sonakshi are having a major clash.

It seems that Dr Rohit and Sonakshi’s hate relationship is not going to end so easily.

Where Rohit’s family brought big shame to Sonakshi and her family, Sonakshi has broken all her ties with Rohit.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is not ready to forgive Rohit and Sippys for what they did to her family.

The duos families are very important to them that Rohit makes a new plan for Sonakshi.

Sonakshi wants Netra to shoot KPK TV Serial sequence in his hospital so that Sonakshi visits him.

But Sonakshi refuses to Netra for even stepping in Sippy hospital,

It will be quite interesting to watch how Rohit will get Sonakshi’s forgiveness.