Family drama to spice up drama in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

Set aside romance as it is now time for some family drama in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh.

The Cinevistaas daily has been keeping you entertained with its shocking twists. And now it would be time for some more.

As viewers already know, Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) was murdered on the day of Maya and Arjun’s (Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon) marriage. Post the initial investigation; the couple has been accused of murder.

Now, post the after-death rituals, Arjun will ask Maya to stay back at her house to be with her mother Jahnvi (Kavita Ghai).

But to the utter shock of the family, Jahnvi will tell Maya that she wouldn’t want her to stay with her. She would intend to shelve all relationship with Arjun and Maya, whom she consider killers of her husband.

If this was not enough, Maya will also be treated badly at her in-law’s house.

Shares a source, “Vandana (Swati Shah) will be talking to Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) of how Maya is creating issues in the family and that she should stay away from the house. She wouldn’t realise that Maya-Arjun would be standing at the door, eavesdropping.”

Being upset over what Arjun’s mom would have said, Maya will burst into tears and rush to her room. Like a true lover, Arjun would then take a stand for his wife and tell the family that if Maya leaves the home, he will follow suit.

Exciting isn’t it?

We could not reach out to Kushal as his phone was unavailable.

Stay hooked to know more what will happen next in the tale.