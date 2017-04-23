Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Family to perform maha-aarti for Chirag in Kuldeepak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2017 10:09 AM

God always gives us a ray of hope when things don't go right.

The same thing is going to be felt by the viewers of &TV’s popular daily Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions), in its upcoming episodes.

As per the daily, Chirag (Vansh Maheshwari) is under control of the evil powers and the family is trying to get the kid rid of it.

Now we hear that in the upcoming episodes of the series, the family will come out with a solution which will help Chirag get eliminated from the evil.

Our source informs us, “The family will plan a maha-aarti in the name of Chirag so that the positive energies help them to protect Chirag.”

Will this maha-aarti be helpful for Chirag? Only time will tell.

Our efforts to reach Keerti Nagpure for a comment remained futile.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates about your favourite shows.

Tags > Vansh Maheshwari, Shobhna Desai Productions, Kuldeepak, &TV, Keerti Nagpure,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top