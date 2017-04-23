Family to perform maha-aarti for Chirag in Kuldeepak

God always gives us a ray of hope when things don't go right.

The same thing is going to be felt by the viewers of &TV’s popular daily Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions), in its upcoming episodes.

As per the daily, Chirag (Vansh Maheshwari) is under control of the evil powers and the family is trying to get the kid rid of it.

Now we hear that in the upcoming episodes of the series, the family will come out with a solution which will help Chirag get eliminated from the evil.

Our source informs us, “The family will plan a maha-aarti in the name of Chirag so that the positive energies help them to protect Chirag.”

Will this maha-aarti be helpful for Chirag? Only time will tell.

Our efforts to reach Keerti Nagpure for a comment remained futile.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates about your favourite shows.