Family time for Sahil Anand

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jul 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: No matter how busy actor Sahil Anand is, he makes sure to take out time for his family. The actor, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, believes that life is all about loving ones family. His parents recently visited him and he spent quality time with them.

“It was wonderful spending time with my parents they mean the world to me. My parents have always been supportive of my career decisions and encouraged independence, love and honesty. The kind of upbringing they have given has kept me grounded,” he says.

He adds, “It is very necessary to support your child and his/her choice of career. Family support is something which is a must, not only for a small child but also for a grown up. I am blessed to have such good parents and I love them.”

