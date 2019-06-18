Fan shares beautiful video of Mohit aka Sikandar and Aakriti aka Kullfi

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well.



Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik have a very close relationship that is filled with a lot of happiness, care, love, and respect. Well, the testimony to this is the posts they share on social media.



The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.



Now, a fan of both the actors posted a beautiful video that captures the best moments of Mohit and Aakriti.



Mohit shared the video and captioned it saying, 'Such a lovely edit Thank you!'



Check out the post here.