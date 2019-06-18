News

Fan shares beautiful video of Mohit aka Sikandar and Aakriti aka Kullfi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 09:10 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well.

Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik have a very close relationship that is filled with a lot of happiness, care, love, and respect.  Well, the testimony to this is the posts they share on social media.

The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.

Now, a fan of both the actors posted a beautiful video that captures the best moments of Mohit and Aakriti.

Mohit shared the video and captioned it saying, 'Such a lovely edit Thank you!'

Check out the post here.

Tags > Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, TRP ratings, Aakriti Sharma, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding pics of Pancham and Elaich from Sab Tv...

Wedding pics of Pancham and Elaich from Sab Tv’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Elli Avram
Elli Avram

past seven days