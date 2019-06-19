News

Fans appreciate Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited soaps of the year was Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The show, which stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in lead roles, has finally hit the small screens. Ever since the show premiered, fans have been showering it with praises. 

The promos of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum saw none other Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan introducing the lead characters of the show, Sonakshi (Dipika) and Rohit (Karan). Sonakshi is a busy television actress, while Rohit is a serious surgeon. The show highlights how the two different worlds of Sonakshi and Rohit come from and what will possibly happen when the duo comes together. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this unconventional love story and so as soon as the first episode aired, they couldn’t stop raving about the performances, especially of the lead actors. 

The show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will have a new concept and a new love saga with a fresh take on love and relationships in contemporary times. It is a story of two characters who come from two different worlds, who have different professions, busy lifestyles and extremely busy schedules. To know how their love story unfolds, audience will have to keep eyes on the tale. The show will air on Star Plus 9 PM, Monday to Friday. 

