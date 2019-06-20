Fans are already EXCITED for Surbhi Chandna’s COMEBACK with Sanjivani!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and talented actresses that the Indian television industry can boast of today. She has come a long way from her debut as Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Anika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz. She also starred in Qubool Hai as Haya, a deaf and mute girl, and now enjoys a massive fan following.



After her stint in Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi has been spotted engaging with her industry friends on social occasions and otherwise. She has been on an off-work mode and is making the best of her vacay time before her next project.



While we have spotted her socializing and having a gala time with her friends over dinner and parties, she recently also joined zumba, a form of dance, in order to stay fit and fab.



Surbhi is also refreshing her skin with no make-up days.

And now, it looks like the gorgeous actress is already prepping for her next on television!



Surbhi keeps her fans entertained on social media. Her followers are supremely excited about her comeback to television. It is already known that Surbhi will be a part of the remake of medical drama Sanjivani, and she has gifts pouring in for her from fans, wishing her the best of luck!

How excited are you about Surbhi’s comeback with Sanjivani?