Fans ask Ace of Space contestant Fizah Khan if she is dating Vikas Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 08:30 PM
MUMBAI: Fizah Khan was one of the most controversial contestants on the show Ace of Space, and the actress rose to fame with her stint in the house. She was one of the contestants who never got along with Divya and Varun and grabbed the headlines for the fights in the house.

MTV’s Ace of Space show was hosted by the mastermind of television Vikas Gupta, and this was the first time the ace producer was hosting a show. The show was a huge success and was loved by viewers.

Fizah recently used the Instagram feature Ask Me Anything to interact with her fans and well-wishers, and they did ask her some interesting questions. Well, one fan asked her if she was in a relationship, to which she replied saying that she wasn’t single. 

Followed by that question, a fan asked if she was dating Vikas Gupta, to which the actress tagged Vikas and told him to answer the question.

Vikas also shared the story and laughed on it.

Check the post here.
