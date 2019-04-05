Fans demand an apology for Shaheer; the actor asks them to calm down

: Television’s heartthrob Shaheer Shaikh recently landed himself in a controversy.The actor stated that he has penned down a few shayaris for his show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. This did not go well with writer Divy Nidhi Sharma, who claims to have written all the poems used by Abir (Shaheer’s character) in the show.The writer took to social media sites and uploaded a long post expressing his displeasure and hurt on Shaheer taking the credit for his work. However, Shaheer responded with a clarification and apologized for the confusion.

Now, fans of the actor are demanding for an apology from the writer. They claim that he made a huge fuss about the issue without knowing the complete truth. They are using the hashtag #ApologizeToShaheer and asking Divy to revert with an apology.See the posts below.