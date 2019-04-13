Fans demand a romantic dance between Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir & Rhea Sharma aka Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: For the first time actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma are seen together on screen, and as soon as a few episodes were aired, the fans have accepted their unique paring and are eagerly looking forward to a romantic track between the two.

According to the current track, Abir (Shaheer) is trying hard to convince his on-screen brother Kunal to marry Mishti (Rhea), and now the fans are eagerly waiting to see a romantic track between Abir and Mishti. Remember the episode wherein Abir and Mishti go paragliding, and after the adventurous ride, an excited Mishti hugs Abir? Well, that is precisely what the fans have been waiting for.

Mishti’s family is trying to convince her for the marriage but she is very confused and she talks to her friends for marital advice. Mishti will agree to meet Kunal only to know him better, and therefore, her family will attend Abir’s sister's sangeet ceremony, and on reaching the sangeet, Abir’s family will be surprised and happy to know that Mishti’s family is keen on getting her married to Kunal.

There are some recent pictures doing the rounds online where we have Abir, Mishti, Kunal and Kuhu performing on the sangeet night, and in the pictures, all of them look lovely dressed in Indian attires.

From strumming the guitar with Kunal to performing with his favourite nanu, Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir is seen enthralling the audiences, but as soon as the pictures went viral on social media, fans demanded to see a romantic dance between Abir and Mishti.

While some fans expressed their desire to watch a romantic dance between Abir and Mishti, some wrote that they would love to see Abir and Mishti fall in love on the show. Well, going by the current track, a romantic dance between Kunal and Mishti is still imaginable, but just like all the fans, even we want to see a romantic dance-off between Abir and Mishti.