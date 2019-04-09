Fans laud Karan Patel for his new condom ad for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is a well-known television personality. He has carved a niche for himself by acting in several television shows.

The actor is known for TV soaps like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasamh Se. He is currently seen in the role of Raman Bhalla in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In addition to his acting skills, Karan is known for his blunt comments. An active social media user, he took to his Twitter handle to promote a new range of condoms whose packaging explains that sex without consent is wrong. His words have earned him praises from his fans.

He wrote, "This new range of condoms won’t open unless both partners agree to open it together. Yes it takes 4 hands to open it. Even a box realises that sex without consent is Wrong .... but when will some humans with boxed brains ever get that into their head.”

This new range of condoms wont open unless both partners agree to open it together. Yes it takes 4 hands to open it.

Even a box realises that sex without consent is Wrong .... but when will some humans with boxed brains ever get that into their head ..... https://t.co/mONJatF9Lj — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) April 6, 2019

