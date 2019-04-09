News

Fans laud Karan Patel for his new condom ad for THIS reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 01:57 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is a well-known television personality. He has carved a niche for himself by acting in several television shows.

The actor is known for TV soaps like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasamh Se. He is currently seen in the role of Raman Bhalla in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In addition to his acting skills, Karan is known for his blunt comments.  An active social media user, he took to his Twitter handle to promote a new range of condoms whose packaging explains that sex without consent is wrong. His words have earned him praises from his fans.

He wrote, "This new range of condoms won’t open unless both partners agree to open it together. Yes it takes 4 hands to open it. Even a box realises that sex without consent is Wrong .... but when will some humans with boxed brains ever get that into their head.”

Take a look below:

And here check out some of the comments of the social media users:

Tags > Karan Patel, Television, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Raman Bhalla, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Twitter, condoms, Comments, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring...

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring Rohan and Avneet
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days